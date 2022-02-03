Rarmani Edmonds-Green to miss Rotherham’s clash with Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham are only missing Rarmani Edmonds-Green for the visit of Accrington.

The Millers are otherwise at full strength and in fine fettle following their 5-0 midweek win over Doncaster, which Edmonds-Green missed due to a hamstring injury which will keep him out for a few weeks.

January arrivals Georgie Kelly and Jordi Osei-Tutu will not be involved, with the latter still at parent club Arsenal as he recovers from an injury.

Paul Warne’s side will be looking for revenge after Stanley ended their 21-game unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory on Boxing Day.

Accrington will assess striker Colby Bishop after he sustained an injury in last week’s 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

Boss John Coleman has revealed that Bishop did not suffer ligament damage but he is unlikely to be fit for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Liam Coyle is available for selection after suspension, but Joe Pritchard is still absent with an injury.

Seamus Conneely and David Morgan are hoping for starts, while Korede Adedoyin could be involved following his deadline-day move from Sheffield Wednesday.