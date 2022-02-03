I’m getting faster – Louis Rees-Zammit sends warning to Six Nations rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I’m getting faster – Louis Rees-Zammit sends warning to Six Nations rivals

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 4.32pm
Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit is a proven try-scorer (David Davies/PA)
Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit is a proven try-scorer (David Davies/PA)

Wales speed-machine Louis Rees-Zammit believes his pace has increased as he limbers up for a second Guinness Six Nations campaign.

The Gloucester wing was a leading figure during last year’s title-winning triumph, scoring four tries and showcasing his remarkable finishing skills.

It proved a debut Six Nations to savour, and he has accelerated into this season’s tournament on the back of a spectacular 80-metre solo score for his club in their Gallagher Premiership victory over Newcastle last weekend.

“We’ve got a GPS device on the back of our shirts, and that measures everything in terms of speed,” Rees-Zammit said, ahead of Saturday’s opener against Ireland in Dublin.

“One day I will be quicker than the other, so I know I am getting faster.

“I have a got a speed performance coach at Gloucester (Daniel Tobin) and we work on it every day.

“We have been doing loads of drills that will help me, and it has been showing I have actually been getting quicker, which is always good.

“I’ve got to try to do the basics well, and then my speed and all that stuff will take care of itself.”

Rees-Zammit has scored six tries in his 12 Wales Tests, and 19 in 32 games for Gloucester, while he also claimed three touchdowns on last summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

For a player who only turned 21 earlier this week – birthday celebrations included Wales team-mates providing his favourite strawberry sponge cake – he is already established as a box-office talent.

“It (last year’s achievements) will be hard to beat, but at the same time I don’t want the second-year syndrome,” he added.

Scotland v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – BT Murrayfield Stadium
Louis Rees-Zammit scores a try for Wales against Scotland in last season’s Six Nations (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I’ve been working hard on my game, and I am really looking forward to the Six Nations.

“I am the same old person, really, I’ve just got a bit more experience under my belt from the last Six Nations and then the Lions tour.

“People will (know more about him), but I have to try and do more so they can’t know everything about me, which is what I kind of work on in training.

“They might know a lot about me and the way I play, but hopefully I can do things they won’t know.”

