Midfielder Lee Evans battling to be fit as Ipswich prepare to face Gillingham

Lee Evans is battling to be fit to face Gillingham at Portman Road on Saturday.

The 27-year-old midfielder has missed the last three games with a groin injury and could make his return at the weekend.

Captain Sam Morsy will serve the third game of a four-match ban and will not be available for Kieran McKenna.

Defender Kane Vincent-Young returns from his one-match suspension following his late red card against Wimbledon

New signing Ben Thompson could be in line to make his Gillingham debut on Saturday.

The 26-year-old midfielder joins up with former Millwall boss Neil Harris after he agreed to cancel his contract with the London side.

The Gills will no longer have captain Kyle Dempsey available after he was sold to Bolton in the transfer window.

Aaron Chapman replaced Pontus Dahlberg in goal last time out and is likely to retain his place after keeping a clean sheet against Crewe in midweek.