Jack Iredale a doubt as Cambridge prepare to host Luton in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jack Iredale a doubt as Cambridge prepare to host Luton in FA Cup

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 4.35pm
Jack Iredale, pictured, is an injury doubt for Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jack Iredale, pictured, is an injury doubt for Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jack Iredale could miss Cambridge’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Luton.

The in-form defender picked up an ankle injury in the 2-0 Sky Bet League One loss at Bolton on Tuesday.

Cambridge were left to sweat on the results of X-rays to uncover the extent of the damage, but Iredale’s availability on Saturday remains in doubt.

Sam Sherring would be poised to step in and pair up with Jubril Okedina in defence.

Harry Cornick could make his first start after calf trouble for Luton.

The forward climbed off the bench to net the winner in the 1-0 victory at Swansea on Tuesday and could now be primed to step into the starting XI.

Cornick was out of action for eight weeks with a serious calf tear but has returned to fitness and form.

And now the 26-year-old is keen to make up for lost time, starting with the weekend’s cup clash.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]