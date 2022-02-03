Defender Alfie Jones could return for Hull’s clash with Preston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alfie Jones could feature for Hull when they host Preston in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Manager Shota Arveladze confirmed the defender is back available, while Callum Elder and Lewie Coyle will be assessed after both returned to training.

Randell Williams and Mallik Wilks are both sidelined with injuries for the Tigers.

Arveladze could opt to hand out debuts after making a series of signings on deadline day including striker Marcus Forss.

Ryan Lowe has no new injury concerns ahead of Preston’s trip to Hull.

The Lilywhites manager confirmed that he has the same squad from the games against Bristol City and Millwall to choose from.

Daniel Johnson is back available for the side after his return from international duty with Jamaica.

Sean Maguire is still a doubt with an ankle injury and the side are still without injured duo Tom Barkhuizen and Josh Murphy.