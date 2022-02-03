David Martindale wants players to stay positive amid Livi selection headache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

David Martindale wants players to stay positive amid Livi selection headache

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 5.10pm
David Martindale has a fully-fit squad (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale has a fully-fit squad (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale has talked to his players about channelling frustration over game time in a positive manner as his fully-fit squad presents a new challenge.

Livi had a number of injury problems earlier in the season and several Covid-19 outbreaks but now Martindale faces the task of keeping players happy when several will be left in the stand for Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen.

“Bearing Covid in mind, we are carrying a heavy squad,” he said. “We are probably sitting at 23-24 players. With everybody fit, there’s always going to be three or four players left out of the squad each week.

“We spoke about that collectively, about staying positive. You might be out of the squad but it won’t be through form or talent. We are all in this together and we can only strip 20 players.

“It’s difficult. Nobody wants to be a sub or left out of the squad. That’s the challenging aspect, but it’s up to me to make sure we channel their energy in a positive way.

“I spoke to the players and if there is anyone who feels they are being harsh done by or not getting an opportunity, my door is always open. The window to go out on loan to the Championship, League One and League Two is still open.

“Thankfully we have a good group of players who collectively have a fantastic spirit.

“You don’t want boys to be happy to be sitting on the bench or in the stand but there’s a constructive way to do that.”

Craig Sibbald might not be ready to come back for Saturday’s cinch Premiership game and there is one definite absentee, with Joel Nouble suspended.

The striker was shown two yellow cards for using his arm at high balls in the midweek defeat by St Johnstone but barely raised his arm in either incident.

“The really frustrating thing is you’ve not got an appeal process for the double yellow,” Martindale said. “When you watch it back, the first one is a really soft yellow card.

“And then you look at the second, I don’t actually know what the caution is, why there’s a second yellow card there.”

