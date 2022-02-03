Injury-hit Birmingham without several players for meeting with Sheffield United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Birmingham remain without a host of players for the visit of Sheffield United.

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong is out with a groin injury while Troy Deeney is still unavailable with a thigh problem.

Taylor Richards’ ankle issue is also likely to keep him out for three more weeks despite his return to training.

Gary Gardner suffered an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw with Derby but is expected to be fit.

Rhian Brewster is set for a spell out for Sheffield United with a hamstring injury.

The striker suffered the issue in the win over Peterborough with the damage described as significant.

Morgan Gibbs-White has returned to Bramall Lane after injury but will miss out on Friday. The Wolves loanee has missed the last four games but has returned to training.

Iliman Ndiaye also came off against Posh with fatigue but is expected to be fit.