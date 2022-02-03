Family illness gives cup clash greater meaning for Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Family illness gives cup clash greater meaning for Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 7.10pm
Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee is looking forward to a special weekend for his family (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee is looking forward to a special weekend for his family (Richard Sellers/PA)

Graeme Lee will soak up every moment of the biggest game of his fledgling managerial career to date fortified by the bravery of his wife and father.

The 43-year-old Hartlepool manager will send the Sky Bet League Two side into FA Cup fourth-round battle with Premier League Crystal Palace on Saturday as his wife Gemma continues to defy an inoperable brain tumour with the help of a £5,000-a-month trial medication from Germany, while his father Tony is living with dementia.

Asked if those off-field challenges made occasions like Saturday’s all the more special, Lee, who was appointed in December, said: “Yes, definitely.

“Just for the family, it gives us something different. I spoke to my wife about going for the job when I had the chance here to take the job, and she said, ‘Go get it, go do it. This family needs it’, and that’s what it means.

“It’s massive for us. We have gone through tough times – we still are, it’s not over – but it gives us something different to focus on and that’s what I’m doing.”

Gemma, described by her husband in a BBC Sport interview as “an absolute warrior”, was given just 12 months to live in 2019 but is working to raise awareness and funds.

The 41-year-old mother of two is planning to travel to south London on Saturday as 4,700 fans of the club where her husband launched his playing career decamp to see Pool attempt to reach the fifth round of the competition for the first time.

The previous evening, north-east neighbours Middlesbrough will run out in front of 9,500 travelling fans at Manchester United, three of whom will walk the 106 miles from the Riverside Stadium to Old Trafford to raise money to help the MFC Foundation create a Dementia Hub on Teesside.

Former Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster, Bradford and Notts County defender Lee, whose father is a respected former Northern League manager, said: “My dad is struggling with dementia at the moment. It’s a massive cause, a massive thing for any awareness for anyone’s charity or illness, it’s massively appreciated.

“I know for for my wife and my dad at the moment, anything anyone is willing to do and step up…

“I’ve had so many people since my wife (was diagnosed) step up, people who you don’t even know who come forward and help and want to help, and they don’t realise how much that helps families and people who are suffering, so anything like that, well played to them and fantastic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier