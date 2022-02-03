Scunthorpe could have three new signings on display as they take on Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill boosted his squad with three new signings ahead of the bottom-of-the-table clash with Oldham.

The Iron, at the foot of League Two due to the Latics’ superior goal difference, have signed striker Joe Nuttall from Blackpool, forward Rekeil Pyke from Shrewsbury and defender Ryan Delaney from Morecambe since their last game at Port Vale.

All three are expected to go straight into Hill’s squad as Scunthorpe look to halt a six-game losing streak.

On-loan midfielder Harry Wood has been recalled by his parent club Hull, while Hayden Hackney is still suspended.

Oldham, eight points adrift of safety but with two games in hand over 22nd-placed Carlisle, hope to have goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler back for the clash.

Leutwiler has been taking part in Canada’s World Cup qualifying campaign and is expected back in England on Friday.

Daniel Rogers deputised for the goalless draw with Rochdale and he would revert back to the bench.

The Latics are without a league win since November 20, losing five of those nine matches.