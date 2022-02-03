Dan Biggar will improve with Wales captaincy, says Wayne Pivac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dan Biggar will improve with Wales captaincy, says Wayne Pivac

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 10.03pm
Dan Biggar will captain Wales for the first time against Ireland
Dan Biggar will captain Wales for the first time against Ireland

Wayne Pivac believes that the Wales captaincy will further strengthen Dan Biggar’s game.

Northampton fly-half Biggar leads Wales for the first time in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland.

He takes the reins from Alun Wyn Jones, who is absent through injury along with fellow British and Irish Lions like George North, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi.

And it could hardly be a tougher assignment for the 32-year-old as Wales go in search of a first Six Nations win at the Aviva Stadium since 2012.

But he can call on the experience of 95 Wales caps as the reigning Six Nations champions target a successful launch of their title defence.

“He is going really well,” Wales head coach Pivac said.

“He has always been in our leadership group, so not a lot has changed off the field. It’s just really some of the chats and discussions with the players at the end of training sessions, that sort of thing.

“He has been around a long time – 95 Tests – and he is our most experienced player (in the starting line-up), so when he speaks, it makes sense.

“The big one is going to be in the heat of battle, how we manage ourselves and the referee, and vice-versa.

“He is really looking forward to the challenge. I am fully confident it will only improve his game.

“When we discussed the captaincy, the big thing was Dan didn’t want to change and I didn’t want him to change in terms of the way he plays the game.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac
Wales boss Wayne Pivac has no doubt about Dan Biggar’s captaincy credentials (David Davies/PA)

“It is just understanding now that it’s picking your moments when you are having conversations with the referee, and it has to be on the referee’s terms.

“We have to make sure we are listening to what is being said so we can take instructions on board.

“That is one of the roles as captain, to make sure we get things right and don’t make the same mistakes.

“It is really important he has a good rapport with the referees. I am confident that he will have a great rapport.”

Despite Wales going into the tournament as holders, they are only fourth favourites for silverware behind France, England and Ireland.

A lengthy injury list is undoubtedly a factor, but victory in Dublin would see their odds slashed.

Pivac added: “A lot of the team that won that competition won’t be there in Dublin. But the guys who will be there we believe will represent us really well.

“Where we are with the bookies, we are probably in the same position as we were last year.

“We have everything to gain and nothing to lose. That is the attitude – going out there and expressing ourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier