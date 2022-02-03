Peter Wright triumphs on opening night of revamped Premier League in Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peter Wright triumphs on opening night of revamped Premier League in Cardiff

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 11.04pm
Peter Wright won the first night of Premier League action (John Walton/PA)
Peter Wright made the perfect start to his bid for the Cazoo Premier League title by winning the first round of the revamped competition.

After claiming his second World Championship last month, the Scot made it his 2022 quest to win this competition for the first time and hit the ground running in Cardiff.

A round-robin league has been replaced with 16 individual eight-man knockout events,  and Wright beat defending champion and home favourite Jonny Clayton 6-1 in a one-sided final in the first week.

Wright, who earned £10,000 for the win, deserved his prize having seen off Michael Smith – in a rematch of the World Championship final – in the quarters and then Gary Anderson in the semis.

The 51-year-old raced into a 4-0 lead against Clayton and sealed glory in style with a 124 checkout.

Clayton, who had beaten Joe Cullen and James Wade on his way to the final, was unable to match Wright, who posted an impressive 113 average.

As well as his £10,000 pay day, Wright also wins five points which will go towards determining the top four players who will compete for the title on the 17th night of competition.

And he looks a good bet to be there on this evidence after claiming he is channelling his inner Phil Taylor.

“I have got a new feeling, a Phil Taylor feeling,” he said on Sky Sports. “I used to think ‘how does that man concentrate for every single match?’, but I have found it this year after I won the worlds.

“I believe I can go on. I want to play every single tournament and win every single tournament.”

While it was a positive night for Wright, world number one Gerwyn Price fell flat on his homecoming.

The Welshman, who missed last year’s tournament due to coronavirus, lost 6-3 to Wade in the quarter-finals and did not look his usual tenacious self.

Michael Van Gerwen also suffered disappointment, losing in the last eight to Anderson.

