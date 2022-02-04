Football rumours: Arsenal on the hunt for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Arsenal on the hunt for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 6.32am
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves (Nick Potts/PA)
What the papers say

Ruben Neves is reported to be the leading name in Arsenal’s summer transfer wishlist. The Sun says the Gunners have set aside £180million to make a move for the Wolves midfielder, along with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak.

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror reports the Gunners have received a welcome boost in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. The 24-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan in January, but stayed put. Citing Football Italia, the paper says Sanches is believed to be intent on playing in the Premier League.

Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium
Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Real Madrid’s Gabriel Eder (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Mirror, via AS, says Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has asked the club to fund a move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. Tuchel is believed to be sizing up the 24-year-old as potential cover for Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, whose contracts all expire in June.

Grant McCann has emerged as a contender for the vacant Sunderland job, according to the Daily Mail. The former Hull boss has been listed alongside Roy Keane and Alex Neil as the front-runners for the position following the sacking of Lee Johnson.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

France Soccer League One
William Saliba (right) is on West Ham’s radar (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

William Saliba: Sport Witness says West Ham are planning a summer move for the Arsenal defender, who is on loan at Marseille.

Nicolo Zaniolo: Calciomercato reports Roma are open to offers of £33.6m for the 22-year-old forward, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

