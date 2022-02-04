Roy Hodgson hopes to secure Watford safety without needing Fulham-style drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roy Hodgson hopes to secure Watford safety without needing Fulham-style drama

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 8.50am
Roy Hodgson is out to mastermind another great escape (Glyn Kirk/NMC Pool/PA)
Roy Hodgson is out to mastermind another great escape (Glyn Kirk/NMC Pool/PA)

Roy Hodgson will call on all his experience of dodging relegation as he embarks on his latest rescue mission at Watford.

The 74-year-old was summoned by the Hornets to save them from the drop after they sacked Claudio Ranieri last month.

They currently lie 19th in the Premier League table, two points from safety, ahead of a trip to the only side below them, Burnley, on Saturday.

Hodgson has been in stickier situations, though, having kept up West Brom, Crystal Palace and, most notably, Fulham against the odds.

The Cottagers looked doomed with three matches remaining of the 2007-08 campaign but came from behind to beat Manchester City and then pulled off a dramatic great escape on the final day at Portsmouth.

So while the former England boss is under no illusions about the importance of Saturday’s match, he insisted: “If we don’t win we have to be careful not to say it’s all over.

“It should have been all over at Fulham when we were two goals down at Manchester City with three games to go. But we did it.

“So as far as I’m concerned, our faith will last until the very last moment we can’t do it any more.

“I do believe there are enough players of Premier League quality at the club to get out of the relegation zone. But the only way we’ll do that is if they produce the level of football required.

“I’d really like to think that we could do without the drama and get ourselves enough points to avoid the enormous tension that we had at Fulham that time.

“In the last five games we took as many as 12 points, it was something quite incredible.

“I mean, you’re not going to do that all the time. There’s no doubt about it. So if we want to survive here, we better start getting our points tally moving in the right direction a lot quicker than that.”

