Wout Weghorst in line for Burnley debut

Burnley boss Sean Dyche could hand deadline-day signing Wout Weghorst his club debut against relegation rivals Watford.

Holland striker Weghorst, a £12million signing from Wolfsburg, is expected to be named in Dyche’s squad and Maxwel Cornet is also available after Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ivory Coast.

Johan Gudmundsson is out as he recovers from appendicitis and Charlie Taylor faces a late fitness test. Ashley Barnes (thigh) remains a long-term absentee.

Watford will be without the suspended Emmanuel Dennis as the visitors look to stay off the foot of the table.

The striker was sent off in the defeat to Norwich and misses Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge, as does Ismaila Sarr, who remains at the Africa Cup of Nations with finalists Senegal, while Samuel Kalu will be pushing to make a debut.

William Troost-Ekong, Adam Masina and Imran Louza are back from international duty and could all feature but Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring), Kwadwo Baah (foot) and Peter Etebo (quad) are all likely to miss out.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Roberts, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Weghorst, Cornet, Stephens, Lennon, Westwood, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Kayembe, Kucka, Dennis, King, Joan Pedro, Bachman, Femenia, Sierralta, Tufan, Kabasele, Cleverely, Sema, Kalu, Hernandez, Morris, Elliot, Fletcher.