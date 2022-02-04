Barrow missing Robbie Gotts and Josh Kay for Tranmere match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Gotts remains out for Barrow ahead of their clash with Tranmere.

Midfielder Gotts has been missing with a groin problem and is due to return to training next week.

Josh Kay suffered ankle ligament damage in the 1-0 win at Northampton in midweek and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Josh Gordon and Joe Grayson are due to resume training next week so remain unavailable.

Josh McPake will be assessed after limping off in Tranmere’s win over Stevenage.

The Rangers loanee has already seen the first half of the season interrupted by injury while on loan at Morecambe.

Defender Tom Davies has missed the last three games but he may return for Micky Mellon’s side.

Nathaniel Knight-Percival is fit again having started Rovers’ last two matches.