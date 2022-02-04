Defender Tom Flanagan in line for Shrewsbury debut against Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Defender Tom Flanagan in line for Shrewsbury debut against Fleetwood

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 11.15am
Former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan could make his Shrewsbury debut against Fleetwood (Mike Egerton/PA)
Defender Tom Flanagan could make his Shrewsbury debut against Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.

Flanagan made the move from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee during the transfer window and manager Steve Cotterill is delighted with the deal.

Luke Leahy missed last week’s draw with AFC Wimbledon with a knee injury and will be assessed before Cotterill selects his squad.

Matthew Bondswell could also feature after signing on loan from Newcastle as a replacement for Nathanael Ogbeta, who joined Sky Bet Championship side Swansea in the transfer window.

Fleetwood head coach Stephen Crainey will be without loan signing Josh Harrop for several weeks.

Harrop, who has joined Town for the rest of the season from Preston, lasted just four minutes of his club debut last weekend.

The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury as he took an early corner and was unable to continue.

Deadline day signing Dan Butterworth could feature after joining on loan from Blackburn, but Fleetwood goalkeeper Billy Crellin and midfielder Jay Matete joined Everton and Sunderland respectively during the transfer window.

