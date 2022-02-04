Defender Tom Flanagan in line for Shrewsbury debut against Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Tom Flanagan could make his Shrewsbury debut against Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.

Flanagan made the move from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee during the transfer window and manager Steve Cotterill is delighted with the deal.

Luke Leahy missed last week’s draw with AFC Wimbledon with a knee injury and will be assessed before Cotterill selects his squad.

Matthew Bondswell could also feature after signing on loan from Newcastle as a replacement for Nathanael Ogbeta, who joined Sky Bet Championship side Swansea in the transfer window.

Fleetwood head coach Stephen Crainey will be without loan signing Josh Harrop for several weeks.

Harrop, who has joined Town for the rest of the season from Preston, lasted just four minutes of his club debut last weekend.

The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury as he took an early corner and was unable to continue.

Deadline day signing Dan Butterworth could feature after joining on loan from Blackburn, but Fleetwood goalkeeper Billy Crellin and midfielder Jay Matete joined Everton and Sunderland respectively during the transfer window.