Rangers midfelder Scott Arfield reveals new contract talks under way

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 11.41am
Scott Arfield in new contract talks with Rangers (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Rangers midfelder Scott Arfield revealed new contract talks with the Ibrox club are under way.

The 33-year-old joined the Scottish champions from Burnley in 2018 and his current deal runs out in the summer.

Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst recently admitted he wanted to keep the former Canada international at the Govan club.

And ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Hearts at Ibrox on Sunday, the former Falkirk and Huddersfield player said: “My agent is talking to the club at the minute.

“This is a club I want to be a part of for a number of years and hopefully we can get an agreement quite quickly.

“I’ve never said anything different about how happy I am here, how grateful I am to play at this football club.

“So hopefully that can get sorted as soon as possible.”

Arfield reflected on the 3-0 defeat by Celtic on Wednesday night
which saw the two clubs swap places at the top of the table as “a bad night for everybody, we can’t sugar coat that” but looked forward to seeing new team mate Aaron Ramsey in action.

The Wales international signed on loan from Juventus until the end of the season and could make his debut at some stage against Hearts.

The two players faced up to each other in the Premier League and Arfield said: “He is a terrific player. When I played against him he caused you enormous problems.

“He was one of the main players at Arsenal that you need to do your research on, you knew he was going to cause you problems and create that opportunity or score that goal  from midfield.

“He is a terrific player, he has trained a couple of times, you can see his quality straight away. He will help us enormously.”

