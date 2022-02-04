Melker Hallberg believes in St Johnstone after transfer-window switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Melker Hallberg believes any risk he took in joining a St Johnstone side struggling at the wrong end of the table was far outweighed by his belief in the Perth club.

The 26-year-old Swedish midfielder signed an 18-month contract following his departure from Hibernian and made his debut at Livingston on Tuesday night where he helped Callum Davidson’s men to their first win in 13 games.

Ali Crawford’s last-gasp goal in the 2-1 victory lifted last season’s domestic cup double winners off bottom spot in the cinch Premiership and above Dundee on goal difference.

And ahead of the home game against Dundee United on Saturday, Hallberg evaluated his move to McDiarmid Park and revealed a confidence in his new club.

He said: “Of course it is a risk but last year they won the cup double, finished in the top six so there is quality in the team.

“They showed it last season, I played against them with Hibs a few times and they were always tough games, they had good players.

“It is maybe just confidence lacking after a few losses.

“There is always a risk with everything but I know it is a good team so we just need to get the confidence back up and keep getting the points.

“It was important to come here and help the team straight away and obviously we got a win on Tuesday.

“So hopefully we can keep going like that and I will try to help the team as much as I can with my qualities.

“Everybody is working really hard to get on the right way and we just need to keep working hard and stick together and do what’s best for the team.”

Asked about his departure from Shaun Maloney’s Hibs, after being sidelined for most of the early part of the season through a knee injury when Jack Ross was in charge, Hallberg said: “I just needed some game time and I didn’t see that coming at Hibs and that’s it.

“For me being out seven months and now being back playing again, I look forward to every game.

“The Dundee United game is so important, we need all the points we can get.”