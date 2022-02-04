Ralph Hasenhuttl urges Southampton to challenge for FA Cup again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl urges Southampton to challenge for FA Cup again

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 12.01pm
On their last trip to Wembley, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl saw his side beaten by Leicester, who went on to win the trophy (John Sibley/PA Images)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has challenged his squad to use last season’s FA Cup heartbreak to drive them on to Wembley once again.

The Saints host Sky Bet Championship side Coventry on Saturday looking to book a place in the fifth round.

Last season Hasenhuttl guided his team through to the semi-finals, where there were edged out 1-0 by Leicester, who went on to lift the trophy by beating Chelsea.

With Southampton sitting 12th in the Premier League and appearing set well clear of the relegation battle, Hasenhuttl has targeted another extended FA Cup run.

“We have shown last season that there is always a chance to come very far – we have been in the semi-finals and it was absolutely enjoyable,” Hasenhuttl said.

“Even more interesting is that (this season) it will be in a moment when you know all the supporters can come to watch it at Wembley, so this is the target to do even better than last season.

“Last season we had been very clear in our message that we take it (FA Cup) very seriously because we have been (in a) very good position in the table.

“This season it is similar, but we have also a bigger squad and this makes it easier for me than last season when we took the risk and then had a lot of injuries.

“I remember the Arsenal game (in the fourth round) where we lost three players afterwards (to injury) which hurt us a lot, but in the end, we have to take it very seriously – and we will definitely because it is an epic chance, our supporters love it.

“We also love it to be in the next round of the FA Cup and to be part of this competition as long as possible.”

Hasenhuttl added: “It is getting tougher every year because the top teams are getting stronger and are taking it more seriously, so we just have to take it round-by-round.”

The FA Cup tie is sold out at St Mary’s Stadium, where Hasenhuttl’s squad will wear a special limited edition shirt to raise awareness and funds for Saints Foundation as the charity celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The Sky Blues have taken up their allocation of just over 5,000 tickets and Hasenhuttl has warned against any complacency.

“Coventry won’t be an easy game, it will be a tough challenge,” the Southampton boss said.

“They are a team with a clear plan. I like how they play, how they press and how they defend.

“They will come super motivated, backed by their (travelling) crowd, but we will come with our own intensity, then we will see who has the better finish.”

