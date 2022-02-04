New arrival Luis Diaz could make Liverpool’s squad for FA Cup tie with Cardiff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New signing Luis Diaz could be a late addition to Liverpool’s squad for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round visit of Cardiff.

The Colombia international was still in Paris on Friday awaiting his visa, which meant he is unlikely to meet his new team-mates until the weekend at the earliest.

Forward Harvey Elliott will make his first appearance since September after an ankle fracture dislocation.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara was expected to return to training on Friday after a chest infection, having fully recovered from a hip injury which has sidelined him for six weeks.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison was injured in Wednesday’s Sky Bet Championship win at Barnsley and is set to miss out.

Curtis Nelson and Joe Ralls are also fitness doubts and boss Steve Morrison must reshuffle with four players cup-tied.

Max Watters and loan trio Alfie Doughty, Cody Drameh and Uche Ikpeazu have all played for other clubs in this season’s competition and are unavailable.

Morison has promised to reward several of his youngsters with a starting role at Anfield and Isaak Davies, Joel Bagan, Mark Harris and Rubin Colwill are in line to be promoted.