Motherwell boss Graham Alexander not surprised by Celtic’s dominant Rangers win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander not surprised by Celtic’s dominant Rangers win

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 12.09pm
Graham Alexander has been impressed with Celtic’s play all season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Graham Alexander has been impressed with Celtic’s play all season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was not surprised by Celtic’s derby performance in midweek but he will not change his approach for Sunday’s clash at Fir Park.

Celtic won 3-0 against Rangers on Wednesday and Alexander said he was expecting that sort of display from Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Celtic went top of the cinch Premiership after sweeping Gers aside in the first half with the type of fast, attacking football that Postecoglou demands.

“For me, the performance on Wednesday wasn’t a surprise,” Alexander said.

“I don’t see why anyone else was surprised. Obviously it was an Old Firm game but Celtic have been performing like that for a good few months to be honest with their intensity, their passing and how they play.

“Watching the game, it wasn’t really a surprise how they played. They were very good but we knew that anyway.

“My feeling after Wednesday was probably the same as it was on Wednesday morning, that Sunday is going to be a tough game but we have to plan to try to win it.

“We always set up to try to win games of football every week against every opponent.”

Alexander, whose team remain fourth after their midweek draw against St Mirren, added: “We are well aware of all the team’s qualities that we come up against. Some are a higher level than others but they are all extremely tough games.

“I don’t think any of the players are going to be surprised by what we speak about when we are planning for the game. I don’t think they are going to be wondering what we are going to be doing.

“They will understand that we always try to play in our way and we always talk about winning games of football, we never talk about anything else.”

Motherwell have not lost at Fir Park since October and have won 10 home games this season in all competitions.

Celtic will know all about Motherwell’s form on their own turf but Alexander does not believe that, or their derby win, will influence the visitors’ approach.

“Celtic are in a great vein of form and will be very buoyed by the other night because of the history of the fixture and how they played,” he said.

“But what I see from Celtic is that they respect all the opponents. I think they go into every game to play their way, they have done that since the manager came in.

“Our home record is good, it’s something for us to defend and enhance if we can by winning again and again.

“The players have done really well at Fir Park and the supporters have been brilliant with us as well to help us achieve those results, they have made it a great atmosphere for us to compete.

“We are going to have to bring all those things on Sunday. I think the atmosphere will be brilliant and my players have always always responded to that sort of environment.

“I think Celtic will respect us as well and know that we will try not to take a backward step.

“We will try and approach the game in the same way we have approached all the other home games because results speak for themselves and we want to win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]