Crawley hoping to include new signing Aramide Oteh against Stevenage

Crawley could include Aramide Oteh in their squad against Stevenage.

The striker joined the Reds this week on a permanent deal after his contract at League Two rivals Salford came to an end.

Oteh’s arrival gives Crawley boss John Yems another much-needed option, with Caleb Watts (hamstring), Kwesi Appiah, Will Ferry and Jake Hessenthaler all still out.

Ludwig Francillette made his return from injury as a substitute in the draw at Swindon on Tuesday night and the French defender should be involved again.

Stevenage will check on the fitness of Ben Coker.

The left-back suffered an early knock and had to be substituted after only 11 minutes of the defeat against Tranmere in midweek.

New signing Bailey Clements was not involved at Prenton Park but the on-loan Ipswich defender could be included in the travelling squad on Saturday.

Boro will be looking for their first away win in League Two since August.