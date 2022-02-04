Sunderland could hand Jermain Defoe second debut against Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sunderland could hand Jermain Defoe second debut against Doncaster

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 1.17pm
Jermain Defoe could make his second Sunderland debut against Doncaster (Owen Hunphreys/PA)
Jermain Defoe could make his second Sunderland debut against Doncaster (Owen Hunphreys/PA)

Jermain Defoe could make his second Sunderland debut against Doncaster after returning to the club on transfer deadline day.

Defoe scored 37 goals for the Black Cats during his first spell on Wearside and the 39-year-old’s return is set to spark a bumper crowd at the Stadium of Light.

Fellow new arrival Jay Matete could also feature following his move from Fleetwood, while Bailey Wright is a doubt with a calf injury.

Sunderland are without a head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson after the 6-0 defeat at Bolton, with Mike Dodds leading an interim coaching team against Rovers.

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey expects a response from his side following their 5-0 home defeat to Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham.

A seventh loss in eight games leaves Rovers bottom of the table and 11 points from safety.

Ro-Shaun Williams was an unused substitute against Rotherham and could return to the side following five games out.

Dan Gardner is back in full training after not featuring since the 4-3 loss at Morecambe on January 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier