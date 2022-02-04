Harrogate waiting on Lewis Richards and Rory McArdle ahead of Bradford game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate pair Lewis Richards and Rory McArdle are injury doubts for the home game against Bradford.

The two central defenders both sustained groin issues in the goalless midweek home draw against Mansfield and face late fitness tests.

Leon Legge, signed last month from Port Vale, could make his third appearance for Harrogate if either McArdle or Richards fails to make it, while Warren Burrell is also an option.

Right-back Ryan Fallowfield and winger Simon Power remain sidelined with respective hamstring injuries, while recent recruits Brahima Diarra, Calum Kavanagh and Josh Austerfield are in contention.

Bradford’s new signings Nathan Delfouneso and Luke Hendrie will be included in boss Derek Adams’ squad.

On-loan Hearts forward Jamie Walker is expected to recover from a groin issue which forced him off in the midweek draw against Leyton Orient.

Another January signing, on-loan Luton winger Dion Pereira, and forward Charles Vernam are still unavailable through injury.

Winger Abo Eisa and striker Lee Angol (both hamstring) remain long-term absentees.