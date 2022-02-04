Morecambe suffer Trevor Carson injury blow ahead of Bolton visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe will be without goalkeeper Trevor Carson for the visit of Bolton in the Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Carson sustained a concussion during the Shrimps’ 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday and remains sidelined.

Defender Greg Leigh is also touch and go but could be included in the squad.

Leigh has not trained since returning from international duty with Jamaica, where he played 90 minutes during their game against Costa Rica in midweek.

Bolton could have winger Xavier Amaechi available for the trip to Morecambe.

Amaechi came through the reserve clash against Burnley unscathed as he continues his comeback from injury.

Manager Ian Evatt has no new fitness concerns ahead of the game.

Midfielder Kieran Lee is likely to return to the squad after being rested for the midweek win over Cambridge.