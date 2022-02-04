Paul Smyth sidelined as Leyton Orient prepare to face Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leyton Orient will be without Paul Smyth for their League Two clash against Colchester.

The striker suffered a collapsed lung in last weekend’s defeat at Mansfield and faces a sustained spell on the sidelines.

George Ray will be hopeful of making his debut following his loan move from Exeter.

Manager Kenny Jackett has no other fresh injury concerns for Saturday’s clash.

Colchester boss Wayne Brown will continue to be without Shamal George and Luke Chambers.

George and Chambers are both suspended after they were sent off in Colchester’s draw against Swindon last Saturday.

Deadline-day arrivals Camron Gbadebo and Tyreik Wright are both available.

Tommy Smith could also feature after returning from international duty with New Zealand.