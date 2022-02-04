No new injury problems for manager Johnnie Jackson as Charlton take on Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson has no new injury concerns heading into the weekend’s south London derby against Wimbledon.

The Addicks will continue to be without midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey (ACL) and striker Jayden Stockley (hip) who are still nursing longer-term injuries.

Juan Castillo, Scott Fraser and Nile John could all make their league debuts for Charlton.

The hosts will be looking to make it four games unbeaten on Saturday afternoon.

Striker Sam Cosgrove and goalkeeper Nathan Broome could both make their debuts for Wimbledon at The Valley.

The pair were not registered in time for the Dons’ midweek 2-2 draw with Cheltenham but both could come into contention for Saturday.

Henry Lawrence (hamstring) and Aaron Pressley (hamstring) are ruled out of the clash but captain Alex Woodyard (hamstring) could come back into the fold.

Defender Paul Kalambayi is fit again after he recovered from a knee injury.