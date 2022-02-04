Gabriel Jesus out through injury as Manchester City take on Fulham in the FA Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City will be without forward Gabriel Jesus for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Fulham.

The Brazil striker suffered a knock while on international duty and will sit out the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Youngster Cole Palmer remains on the sidelines with the injury sustained in the last round at Swindon.

Manager Pep Guardiola otherwise has a fully-fit squad with winger Riyad Mahrez back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Championship leaders Fulham welcome back Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri following his return from the tournament in Cameroon.

Antonee Robinson and Bobby Decordova-Reid, however, will be rested after their involvement in World Cup qualifiers.

The Cottagers could hand a debut to Wales full-back Neco Williams following his loan move from Liverpool this week.

Manager Marco Silva has confirmed goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga will play.