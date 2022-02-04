Hibs boss Shaun Maloney admits Kevin Dabrowski has given him goalkeeper dilemma

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney admits he has a decision to make over whether to play Kevin Dabrowski or Matt Macey in goal against St Mirren on Saturday.

Former Arsenal keeper Macey had played every game this term until suffering a leg injury in last weekend’s defeat by Livingston that caused him to miss Tuesday’s cinch Premiership match against city rivals Hearts.

In the 27-year-old’s absence, Polish stopper Dabrowski, 23, enjoyed a memorable debut as he made three important second-half saves in the Edinburgh derby to help earn Hibs a point in a goalless draw.

With Macey pushing for a return to action for the visit of the Buddies, Maloney said: “I think when a player has a standout performance like Kevin had, it has to give you a decision.

“It’s a good problem to have. In any position when somebody has that good a performance, it can only be a positive thing. Kevin can be very proud of his performance. I’ll always name the team on the day of the game though.”

Hibs signed Fulham winger Sylvester Jasper on Monday on a loan deal until the end of the season, and Maloney is hoping the 20-year-old can help replace some of the pace that was lost from the team when talisman Martin Boyle was sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly last month.

“We want to attack with speed and intensity and Sylvester brings that,” said Maloney.

“He’s a young player so we have to let him adapt but hopefully in the near future he gives us that one v one ability, that speed over 15-20 metres in the final third that we’ve been missing since Martin left.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on him because we have to bed him in but I hope that’s not too slow a process.”

Fans’ favourite Scott Allan has appeared in only two of Maloney’s seven games in charge and the midfielder had been linked with an Easter Road departure in the transfer window.

However, the manager insists he still hopes to involve the 30-year-old between now and the end of the season.

“In fairness to Scott, I would never speak that publicly about anything to do with his place in the team,” said Maloney. “Scott’s a talented player and it’s up to me to get the best out of him for the team.

“It’s not about what Scott has to do, it’s me. Scott doesn’t have to adapt. I have to help him and support him to get him on the pitch for as many minutes as possible. It’s never on the player, it’s always on me.

“I said during the window that Scott’s at an age that if he wanted to move and there was something he wanted, I was more than happy to help him with that but I was always happy to keep him. He’ll fight for a position and I’m sure he’ll play minutes between now and the end of the season.”