Wolves to rest Romain Saiss for FA Cup clash with Norwich

Romain Saiss will be rested by Wolves boss Bruno Lage after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender is back following Morocco’s exit but will not feature against Norwich.

Raul Jimenez is available having returned from international duty with Mexico and shrugged off a calf problem but Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Hwang Hee-Chan (hamstring) are out.

Norwich will have midfielders Mathias Normann (pelvis) and Billy Gilmour (ankle) fit again following their recent injury lay-offs.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) have both resumed training, but will not be rushed into a return, while midfielder Jacob Sorensen is also recovering from a medial ligament knee injury.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul continues to manage a shoulder problem suffered late on during the win over Everton, but scans confirmed no operation was needed.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Hoever, Toti, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Trincao, Podence, Silva, Jimenez, Chiquinho.

Norwich provisional squad: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Rashica, McLean, Lees-Melou, Pukki, Sargent, Idah, McGovern, Byram, Kabak, Giannoulis, Dowell, Normann, Gilmour, Placheta, Tzolis