Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski hoping to retain Hibernian starting spot

Hibernian goalkeeper Matt Macey hopes to have recovered from a dead leg in time for the visit of St Mirren, but he faces a fight to get back into the side after debutant Kevin Dabrowski impressed in his absence against Hearts.

Joe Newell, Josh Doig and Paul McGinn are all slight doubts, while Paul Hanlon is likely to remain sidelined along with long-term injury victim Kyle Magennis.

Young attackers Elias Melkersen and Jasper Sylvester are both in contention to make their debuts following their recent arrivals.

St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy drops out with the ankle injury he sustained against Motherwell in midweek.

On-loan Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic is ineligible against his parent club.

Curtis Main, Conor McCarthy and Scott Tanser are all set to remain on the sidelines.