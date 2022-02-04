Top scorer Lewis Grabban misses out for Nottingham Forest with ankle injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nottingham Forest will be without top scorer Lewis Grabban when they host midlands rivals Leicester in the FA Cup.

The 13-goal striker is facing a significant spell on the sidelines after damaging his ankle in the league defeat at Cardiff last weekend.

That could pave the way for deadline-day signing Sam Surridge to make his debut for the Reds, while fellow January arrival Keinan Davis will hope to return to the team after dropping to the bench in south Wales.

Steve Cook is also nursing a knock from the loss in Cardiff and looks set to miss out, along with Joe Worrall (ribs). Forest signed Jonathan Panzo from Dijon on Monday to strengthen their defensive ranks and he could be involved.

Holders Leicester will be boosted by the return of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Both players are available again after their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns ended, but Nampalys Mendy is still out in Cameroon with his Senegal side set to contest the final this weekend.

Wesley Fofana, Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira remain out injured for the Foxes.

However, Fofana is scheduled to resume training again in 10 day’s time and may play again this month, having missed the entire campaign so far after suffering a broken leg and ankle ligament damage in Leicester’s final pre-season match against Villarreal.