Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass focused on turning possession into points

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 6.20pm
Stephen Glass believes he knows what Aberdeen’s issues are (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Glass believes he knows what Aberdeen’s issues are (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is working on turning possession into more points after feeling they have stopped shipping cheap goals.

After winning just twice in 16 matches, the Dons have had a better two months and have not conceded more than once in their nine matches since the end of November.

Glass feels they could have collected more points though and is targeting a first cinch Premiership victory of 2022 when his side travel to Livingston on Saturday.

“We are reinforcing the messages that have gone on before,” Glass said.

“There is nothing that can’t be put right that is happening.

“Earlier on in the season we were giving away goals pretty cheaply, we have managed to stop that I feel.

“There are times we have got a lot of possession that we should be doing better with. That is our biggest focus.

“There are times when we have been a bit easy to play against and that needs fixing as well.

“The boys know where the areas of concerns are. They know how to fix it, they know what it felt like when it has been good.

“It is important to look at the positive side and to keep the positives coming more than dwelling on the negatives. We know there are issues that needs fixing.”

