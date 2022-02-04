KP gives view on England job and Zlatan hits the snow – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 4.

Football

Ashley Cole was ready to start his new job.

Delighted to start my new role for @Everton A huge thank you to @ChelseaFC & everyone connected with Everton for the opportunity, especially the fans who have given me such a warm welcome 💙 I can’t wait to start work with the talented players & staff at the club #UTT #NSNO pic.twitter.com/ManaJgdh1q — Ashley Cole (@TheRealAC3) February 4, 2022

Zlatan hit the snow.

Newcastle’s big-money signing headed to Tyneside.

Where’s Wilfried?

Ilkay Gundogan enjoyed passing on his knowledge to the next generation.

That was fun!👨🏻‍🏫⚽ I got the chance to manage a training session of the @ManCity Under-16 as a part of my coaching license course – an interesting experience to teach these young talents on their road to professional football💙 pic.twitter.com/YXT6PuBAcF — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 4, 2022

Mohamed Elneny was celebrating Egypt’s progress.

Into the final 💪🏼We are Egypt 🇪🇬الحمدلله ♥️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LPxBkOlrFW — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) February 4, 2022

Tennis

Emma Raducanu enjoyed her post US Open break.

Singapore!! We worked, got stuck in (literally..), enjoyed the great culture, improved👷🏻‍♀️and had so much fun here.🦀Thank you to everyone’s warm welcome, you made it even more special. I’ll be back!! 谢谢你，新加坡！你给了我太多美好的记忆，我一定会再回来的❤️ pic.twitter.com/AoAknupzAz — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) February 4, 2022

Cricket

KP had sympathy for England’s outgoing coach.

Silverwood goes as England head coach. Imagine presiding over the England team all pandemic under strict bubble life and then get your P45 at the end of it? Poor guy! 😢 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 4, 2022

And set his conditions for taking the job.

For those asking, I would NEVER take the England job until or unless they commit to franchising county cricket! If they don’t and the mediocre county cricketers still stay as professionals, please don’t expect different results. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 4, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury hit out at Eddie Hearn.

This man is a clown, you boys are the 1s that may not take the fight. Sign the contract big boy. https://t.co/fD5qgy0qJW — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 4, 2022

Darts

Twelve-time women’s world snooker champion Reanne Evans admired the strength of the ‘King of Bling’.

I wouldn’t be able to hold the mic up with that on my arm 😂😂😂 @BobbyGeorge180 #bling pic.twitter.com/z24eX9Mu5F — reanne evans MBE (@evans_reanne) February 4, 2022