Dundee could have Jordan Marshall back from injury for visit of Ross County

Dundee could have Jordan Marshall back from injury for the visit of Ross County, with the left-back definitely expected to make the midweek game against Hearts if not.

Lee Ashcroft is back running following a hamstring injury while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Dundee have been awaiting a decision from FIFA over whether a loan deal for Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen-Rossi went through before Monday night’s transfer deadline.

Ross County saw goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (facial knock) and defender Jack Baldwin (knee) drop out of their team for the midweek draw with Aberdeen.

Defender Kayne Ramsay went off at half-time through illness.

Midfielder David Cancola has been missing with a groin problem.