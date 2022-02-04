Joel Nouble suspended as Livingston host Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston striker Joel Nouble is suspended for the visit of Aberdeen following his midweek red card.

Midfielder Craig Sibbald is back in training and building up his fitness, but Saturday may be too soon for him.

Jackson Longridge is back in the squad after a cut eyebrow, while Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov is due to arrive at the club next week.

Connor Barron remains out for Aberdeen through illness.

Marley Watkins is seeing a specialist about a foot injury next week and is still some way away from a comeback.

Dean Campbell joined Kilmarnock on loan during the week and both Andrew Considine and Mikey Devlin remain sidelined.