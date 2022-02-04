Tam Courts: Dundee United reaching stage where wins are crucial for top-six push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tam Courts: Dundee United reaching stage where wins are crucial for top-six push

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 6.54pm
Tam Courts’ side face another derby (Steve Welsh/PA)
Tam Courts’ side face another derby (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts admits they are approaching the stage where victories become crucial for their top-six aspirations.

United have been in decent form in 2022, with their only defeat coming thanks to a stoppage-time winner by Celtic winger Liel Abada, and they sit level on points with sixth-placed Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership.

But they have only won once in 10 league matches and more victories will be needed soon to boost their aims, with Livingston, St Mirren and Ross County all approaching from the rear.

United face a second Tayside derby against league strugglers in four days with a trip to face St Johnstone coming hot on the trails of a goalless clash at Dens Park.

“We are in a situation where games are coming thick and fast,” Courts told DUTV.

“The boys look fit, they look like they are in a good place mentally. It was really just the performance that was missing on Wednesday night but it’s another huge match at the weekend.

“It’s starting to become that point of the season where the three points become quite defining in terms of what our targets are.

“We were pleased with the clean sheet on Wednesday, pleased with the finish we made to the game and we will review where we can be better ahead of Saturday.”

