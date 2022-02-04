Tam Courts: Dundee United reaching stage where wins are crucial for top-six push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts admits they are approaching the stage where victories become crucial for their top-six aspirations.

United have been in decent form in 2022, with their only defeat coming thanks to a stoppage-time winner by Celtic winger Liel Abada, and they sit level on points with sixth-placed Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership.

But they have only won once in 10 league matches and more victories will be needed soon to boost their aims, with Livingston, St Mirren and Ross County all approaching from the rear.

United face a second Tayside derby against league strugglers in four days with a trip to face St Johnstone coming hot on the trails of a goalless clash at Dens Park.

“We are in a situation where games are coming thick and fast,” Courts told DUTV.

“The boys look fit, they look like they are in a good place mentally. It was really just the performance that was missing on Wednesday night but it’s another huge match at the weekend.

“It’s starting to become that point of the season where the three points become quite defining in terms of what our targets are.

“We were pleased with the clean sheet on Wednesday, pleased with the finish we made to the game and we will review where we can be better ahead of Saturday.”