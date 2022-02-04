‘There is no red mist’ – Chris Eubank Jr calm ahead of Liam Williams showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Eubank Jr says he does not need to see the “red mist” to beat Liam Williams in front of his own Welsh fans on Saturday.

There has been plenty of bad blood between the two middleweights ahead of their sold-out showdown at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.

Tensions continued to run high at the weigh-in on Friday evening as Williams told a raucous gathering that he plans to “smash this guy to pieces”.

Chris Eubank Jr says there is no need to see the “red mist” to beat Liam Williams on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

But Eubank remained calm as he faced the taunts of the Cardiff crowd.

The 32-year-old told Sky Sports News: “The talk is done. I know what’s going to happen and the real boxing fans know what’s going to happen.

“I’m a professional. There is no red mist. I’m thinking at all times and I’m doing what I need to do to win.

“I’m not a dirty fighter, I’m a clean fighter. He’s already said he’s going to try and fight dirty, but that’s not the fighter I am.

🗣" The real boxing fans know whats going to happen" A calm @ChrisEubankJr is ready to go and put on a show! 🔥@WassermanBoxing In association with @wowhydrate #EubankJrWilliams | Feb 5 | Motorpoint Arena | @skysportsboxing pic.twitter.com/hC5BlNxSA7 — BOXXER (@boxxer) February 4, 2022

“I’m going to beat him the right way. I’m going out there to make a big statement and cause serious issues in the middleweight division.

“Beating a man like him in the style I’m going to do it is going to send a message to all the middleweight champions out there. Then we’ll come for those belts in the summer and the winter.”

Williams, 29, has not fought since losing to American Demetrius Andrade in April 2021.

Andrade won a wide points decision to retain his WBO middleweight belt, and losing to Eubank would surely end Williams’ remaining world title aspirations.

Liam Williams shows off his physique in front of his Welsh fans at the weigh-in for his fight with Chris Eubank Jr (Nick Potts/PA)

“This is unbelievable,” Williams said of his loud vocal backing at the weigh-in.

“It’s some turnout to support their man. I’m grateful for all the people who are going to come to watch, but I don’t take any confidence from that.

“I know my ability. I’m going to win regardless – and I’m going to win in good fashion.

“I’m going to smash this guy to pieces, he’s going to get done bad.”