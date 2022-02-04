St Johnstone without Chris Kane against Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone will be without Chris Kane against Dundee United and “for the foreseeable future” through injury, according to manager Callum Davidson.

Cammy MacPherson is back in the Saints squad after Covid issues but Canada international Theo Bair is still awaiting paperwork before making his debut.

Nadir Ciftci (hamstring) is a week away from a return while Michael O’Halloran is close to a return from the same problem. Shaun Rooney and Craig Bryson are both sidelined by ankle problems and David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.

Dundee United will be without Kieran Freeman after the full-back went off against Dundee at Dens Park on Tuesday.

United head coach Tam Courts otherwise reported a full squad which could mean a return for Charlie Mulgrew following a muscle injury.

Liam Smith made his comeback from a knee injury in midweek while on-loan Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola could make his debut in Perth.