On this day in 2013: Rebecca Adlington announces her retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2013: Rebecca Adlington announces her retirement

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 6.10am
Rebecca Adlington won double gold in 2008 (Nick Potts/PA)
Rebecca Adlington won double gold in 2008 (Nick Potts/PA)

Two-time Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington retired from swimming on this day in 2013.

At the age of just 23, Adlington quit having won gold in the 400 and 800 metres at the Beijing Olympics and two bronze medals at the London Games.

She said at the time: “I hate the word retire. I’ll never retire from swimming, it’s something I’ll always love to do. But as an elite athlete I won’t be swimming competitively any more.”

London Olympic Games – Day 7
Adlington won two Olympic gold medals and two bronze (Tony Marshall/PA)

In 2008 she was the queen of the pool and broke the 19-year-old world record of Janet Evans in the 800m final to win gold.

She became the first woman to win swimming gold for Great Britain since Anita Lonsbrough in 1960 and the first British swimmer to win more than one gold medal at a single Games since Henry Taylor won three in 1908.

Four years later in London Adlington won bronze in the 400m and 800m.

Along with her Olympic medals, she won two Commonwealth titles and two world titles.

After retirement, Adlington appeared on I’m A Celebrity, finishing sixth in 2013 and was also part of series three of The Jump in 2016 but pulled out after dislocating her shoulder.

At the Rio Games, Adlington was part of the BBC presenting team for the swimming and continued the role at the World Aquatics Championships, the European Championships and last summer’s Games in Tokyo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier