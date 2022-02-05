Giovanni Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to get back to basics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to get back to basics

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 9.02am
Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst wants his Rangers side to get back to basics against Hearts on Sunday.

The champions have lost seven points from their last four cinch Premiership games and are still recovering from their 3-0 battering by Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s in-form side leapfrogged the Light Blues to the top of the table by one point on a night where the scoreline could have been even more convincing.

Van Bronckhorst is adamant he will stick to his way of playing but is looking for a return to form against the Tynecastle side.

The former Rangers player said: “I believe in the system but we need to make sure we keep doing the things we always did and those are the basic things.

“To track back, to make sure you mark your man,  to get the aggression, the moments we can go forward you have to.

“I’m sure if we have those things back, or do much better than we did the last couple of games we will be fine.

“For us it’s a case of bouncing back and making sure on Sunday we have the same determination we had a couple of months ago.”

After conceding six goals in their last two games – a 3-3 draw against Ross County preceded their defeat at Parkhead –  Van Bronckhorst admits his players in particular will need to switch on defensively all over the pitch.

The Dutchman said: “The back four have been very stable, very determined since I got here and we didn’t give a lot of goals against us.

“So that was really good but in the last two games we have given away too many easy goals. We have to improve on that.

“If you seen the goals we lost against Ross County, especially the first two and against Celtic the second and third goal, that’s too easy to give those goals away like that.

“We have to improve to make sure we bring back the determination in the backline but also the players in front to do everything they can when needed to block goals. That’s the mentality we need to have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier