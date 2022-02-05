Ange Postecoglou expects typically consistent approach from Celtic at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou expects typically consistent approach from Celtic at Motherwell

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 9.02am
Ange Postecoglou looks for Celtic to keep fighting on (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou looks for Celtic to keep fighting on (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ange Postecoglou expects his Celtic players to adopt a typically consistent and hard-nosed approach to their clash with Motherwell on Sunday.

The in-form Hoops leapfrogged Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership by one point on Wednesday night with a convincing 3-0 win over their Old Firm rivals at Parkhead.

However, there was only a brief time to enjoy a memorable Celtic Park night as attention quickly turned to Fir Park.

Postecoglou, named cinch Premiership manager of the month for January, is bracing himself for a tough examination against the Steelmen but believes his players will be as focused as they have been in recent months.

The Celtic boss said: “That’s what we have been doing, that’s what has got us into this space.

“We haven’t got here because of one performance or one set of conditions.

“We’ve had to battle our way since the beginning of the season.

“Sunday, away from home, will be a tough game.

“Motherwell are a good side, they have ambitions to stay in the top half of the table so I am sure they are going to test us but that’s what we have been doing from day one.

“I haven’t sensed or feel I would sense that I would have to come in and address some sort of major shift in attitude around the place because what we did the other night was what we have been doing for quite a while now, overcoming whatever challenge is put before us.

“I think every game from now on will be a challenge for all teams. Everyone is fighting for something.

“There is challenges every week and after the first five or six games we have tried to be as resilient as we can to overcome whatever challenge before us.

“So that’s what you are expecting every week, whether it is home or away, it is going to be tough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier