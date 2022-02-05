Anya Shrubsole urges England to keep fighting in Women’s Ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Anya Shrubsole urges England to keep fighting in Women’s Ashes

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 9.30am
Anya Shrubsole said England’s aim is to try and level the Women’s Ashes multi-format series (Simon Galloway/PA)
Anya Shrubsole said England’s aim is to try and level the Women’s Ashes multi-format series (Simon Galloway/PA)

Anya Shrubsole insists England’s aim is to try and level the Women’s Ashes multi-format series ahead of the second one-day international in Melbourne.

Australia retained the trophy, a title they have held since 2015, with a 27-run win in the first one-day international on Thursday, taking an 8-4 lead in the series with two ODIs remaining.

England have yet to win a game in the series, having lost the first T20 – with the subsequent two being washouts – drawing the only Test match and then experiencing defeat in the first ODI.

“Obviously we want to get a win on the board,” said England bowler Shrubsole.

“We feel like we’ve played some good cricket on this tour so far but ultimately it’s about getting over the line and we haven’t quite been able to do that, which is obviously frustrating.

“There is still a chance to level up the Ashes if we win the next two games and that’s what we’re out here to do.”

Australia have been beaten just twice in one-day cricket since the 2017 World Cup, a stretch that includes a 26-match winning streak, but Shrubsole believes England are closing in on their rivals.

“We want to win every game that we go out there and play and there’s two opportunities to do that, obviously with the back drop of the World Cup afterwards,” she said.

“We feel like we’ve played some good cricket, we just haven’t got over the line and I guess credit to Australia for winning those big moments, but we feel like we’re close and hopefully we can get a win on the board.”

Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes urged her side to go on and win the Ashes in the upcoming ODI at the CitiPower Centre, which starts at 2305GMT on Saturday.

“We definitely want to win them back, we’ve definitely been in series in the past where we’ve retained them and it’s not quite the same feeling as going on and winning,” she said.

“From our perspective we’re looking to continue our momentum and hopefully win these final two ODIs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]