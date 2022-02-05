Chelsea v Manchester City part of ‘another brilliant’ WSL campaign – Emma Hayes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes said the visit of Manchester City is part of “another brilliant” Women’s Super League campaign.

Just five points separate second-placed Chelsea and City, with the latter trying to bounce back into the European places after an injury-ravaged start to the season.

Before the weekend’s fixtures, Chelsea were four points behind leaders Arsenal, with Gareth Taylor’s side in fifth, nine points behind the Gunners.

Chelsea have not lost to City since the FA Cup semi-final in 2019, but Hayes believes there are a number of teams still in the title race.

Chelsea v Man City tomorrow! 💪 The form, previous head-to-head encounters and where to watch the match live all in our preview. Have a read! 🤓 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) February 5, 2022

“The fact is, it’s been such a strange season and no-one really knows which way it’s going to go,” Hayes told the club website.

“What I do know is that the product is getting better and to think with Arsenal v Man United, Chelsea v Man City, what brilliant games for everybody to watch this weekend.

“It means everybody is driving the sport to where it needs to be, it’s just another weekend in what has been another brilliant campaign in the WSL. It’s exciting, but it is another game.”

TAYLOR 💬 Brilliant to get to a final, we set about the game really well, aggressive with the press. We took 10 mins to find the game plan… We arguably could have had more but delighted with the way we controlled the game.#ManCity pic.twitter.com/gT1eiMNv34 — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) February 3, 2022

City were beaten 4-0 the last time the two sides met at the Academy Stadium in November, but go into the game having won eight of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Elsewhere, at the other end of the WSL, Birmingham will be hoping for a win against second-bottom Leicester to move off the foot of the table and out of the relegation place.

Everton will be hoping for an upturn in form after Jean-Luc Vasseur was sacked following just 10 games in charge when they host Reading.

Brighton travel to Tottenham and Aston Villa host West Ham.