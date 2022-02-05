Chelsea v Manchester City part of ‘another brilliant’ WSL campaign – Emma Hayes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea v Manchester City part of ‘another brilliant’ WSL campaign – Emma Hayes

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 2.40pm
Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes said the visit of Manchester City is part of “another brilliant” Women’s Super League campaign.

Just five points separate second-placed Chelsea and City, with the latter trying to bounce back into the European places after an injury-ravaged start to the season.

Before the weekend’s fixtures, Chelsea were four points behind leaders Arsenal, with Gareth Taylor’s side in fifth, nine points behind the Gunners.

Chelsea have not lost to City since the FA Cup semi-final in 2019, but Hayes believes there are a number of teams still in the title race.

“The fact is, it’s been such a strange season and no-one really knows which way it’s going to go,” Hayes told the club website.

“What I do know is that the product is getting better and to think with Arsenal v Man United, Chelsea v Man City, what brilliant games for everybody to watch this weekend.

“It means everybody is driving the sport to where it needs to be, it’s just another weekend in what has been another brilliant campaign in the WSL. It’s exciting, but it is another game.”

City were beaten 4-0 the last time the two sides met at the Academy Stadium in November, but go into the game having won eight of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Elsewhere, at the other end of the WSL, Birmingham will be hoping for a win against second-bottom Leicester to move off the foot of the table and out of the relegation place.

Everton will be hoping for an upturn in form after Jean-Luc Vasseur was sacked following just 10 games in charge when they host Reading.

Brighton travel to Tottenham and Aston Villa host West Ham.

