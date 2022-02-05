Simon Weaver pays tribute to goalkeeper Mark Oxley after Harrogate beat Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Weaver pays tribute to goalkeeper Mark Oxley after Harrogate beat Bradford

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 4.38pm
Simon Weaver’s Harrogate beat Bradford (John Walton/PA)
Simon Weaver’s Harrogate beat Bradford (John Walton/PA)

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver celebrated a fourth straight clean sheet at home by paying tribute to goalkeeper Mark Oxley after the 2-0 win over Bradford.

The 31-year-old former Southend stopper made four excellent saves to deny Bradford trio Tom Elliott, Jamie Walker and Andy Cook (twice) before Jack Diamond fired the hosts in front with only their second shot of the match just past the hour mark.

On-loan winger Diamond then secured a 2-0 home win with his second of the afternoon nine minutes later, with Weaver saying: “Big Ox made a big save for us in the first half from Cook, who we all know is a dangerous player for them.

“That kept us in the game at half-time and he’s a top keeper. We’ve kept four clean sheets on the bounce at home and the last two have been in terrible, windy conditions.

“But that does not affect him or even his kicking. He just gets on with his game and is a model professional.”

Victory also extended Harrogate’s 100 per cent record against Bradford to a third game, with Weaver adding: “We’ve had some really good moments over the last few years and some big wins, but they don’t come much bigger than this.

“Bradford City are a massive club and it’s a big Yorkshire derby – for us anyway. I thought we played the better football in the first half and the lads deserve credit for that because they had to fight for every ball in terrible conditions.

“We were a bit fortunate for the first goal with the deflection but I thought we’d earned that luck and Jack (Diamond) ran them ragged all day.”

Bradford have only won three of their last 15 matches, with travelling fans venting their frustration after the game at manager Derek Adams, who asked for patience given his record as a two-time promotion winner at League Two level with Morecambe and Plymouth.

He said: “I was brought to the club because I’ve been promoted out of it twice but managers have to be given time to sort things out. There have been a lot of managers at this club and, while I know everybody wants instant success including me, it doesn’t work if you keep hiring and firing.

“We dominated this game for long spells and didn’t give them any opportunities but, when they did get a chance, we went 1-0 down after a deflection. We should have been well ahead by then with the number of chances we created, but their keeper was the man of the match.

“He made some unbelievable saves. The second goal then killed the game, but Harrogate didn’t deserve to win.

“Nobody at the match could have said that they did, but they had three shots and got two goals. We made a mistake for their second goal and, at the moment, every error is getting punished, but we’re not doing the same to teams.”

