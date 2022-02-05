Matty Stevens’ brace extends Forest Green’s lead at the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Matty Stevens’ brace extends Forest Green’s lead at the top

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.04pm
Matt Stevens scored twice for Forest Green (Leila Coker/PA)
Matty Stevens’ brace extended Forest Green’s unbeaten run to 17 games as the runaway leaders opened up a 10-point lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two.

Goals in each half saw Stevens take his personal tally to 19 league goals thanks to two Kane Wilson assists.

In a high-octane opening, it was Rovers who created the first opportunity – Stevens misdirecting his header from a Nicky Cadden cross.

County responded, with Liverpool loanee Jake Cain sending a corner onto the head of Courtney Baker-Richardson and he brought a plunging save from Luke McGee.

Rovers broke the deadlock after 33 minutes. Wilson collected the ball in his own half and motored into the Newport box before flicking the ball to Stevens who smashed it home.

Jack Aitchison fluffed his lines for Rovers on the stroke of half-time as he fired straight at Nick Townsend after picking the pocket of Scot Bennett.

Forest Green made an electric start to the second half. Wilson stood the ball up for the head of Stevens but he saw his effort gathered by Townsend.

The Wilson-Stevens combination proved pivotal again as Wilson’s dinked cross was met by the head of Stevens for his second goal of the game after 61 minutes.

The well-shackled Dom Telford flickered into life for Newport but McGee blocked at his feet. Rovers were close to a third when Baily Cargill’s header was touched over as Newport’s four-game winning sequence came to an end.

