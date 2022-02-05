George Byers on target again as Sheffield Wednesday continue fine form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Byers on target again as Sheffield Wednesday continue fine form

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.06pm Updated: February 5 2022, 5.58pm
George Byers was on target for Sheffield Wednesday again (Zac Goodwin/PA)
George Byers was on target for Sheffield Wednesday again (Zac Goodwin/PA)

George Byers scored for the second consecutive game as Sheffield Wednesday claimed a third straight League One win with a 2-0 victory at Burton.

Substitute Sylla Sow was also on target for the Owls, who moved three points off the play-off positions.

Byers put Wednesday in front in the 32rd minute from close range after Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt had turned away Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s cross from a short-corner routine.

Garratt kept Albion in the game on the stroke of half-time by saving with his feet when a corner was turned goalwards at close range by Jordan Storey.

Harry Chapman had an opportunity to equalise when through one on one with Bailey Peacock-Farrell after 77 minutes, but the Northern Ireland goalkeeper’s outstretched leg denied him.

That miss proved costly as substitute Sow put the game to bed with nine minutes remaining, deflecting home Barry Bannan’s driven shot.

Albion threatened a late comeback but substitute Christian Saydee smashed a shot against the post, denying him a debut goal.

