Dougie Imrie masterminds Morton’s win over former team Inverness

Inverness’ slide down the cinch Championship continued with a 1-0 home defeat by Morton at Caledonian Stadium.

The former leaders have not won since hammering Morton 6-1 in December as the pressure increases on manager Billy Dodds.

Morton, who knocked Caley Thistle out of the Scottish Cup on penalties in December, reacted to their crushing league defeat by appointing former Inverness midfielder Dougie Imrie as manager and he has now guided them to three wins and two drFaws.

The only goal came from Lewis Strapp in the 24th minute as he ran onto a superb ball into the box from Cameron Blues and tapped it past Mark Ridgers.

Morton, who gave a debut to former Dunfermline midfielder Iain Wilson,

were indebted to goalkeeper Jack Hamilton for an impressive save from Billy McKay on 78 minutes, although the flag was subsequently raised for offside.

Gozie Ugwu went close to doubling Morton’s lead four minutes from the end as his header from a corner went narrowly wide.