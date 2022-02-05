Peterborough stun QPR to move into round five

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterborough stun QPR to move into round five

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.08pm
Joe Ward scored the opener for Peterborough (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Peterborough made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1986 with a 2-0 win over high-flying Championship opponents QPR at a breezy Weston Homes Stadium.

Goals from Joe Ward and substitute Ricky-Jady Jones sealed their passage into the last-16 in front of a raucous home crowd.

Ward opened the scoring in the 25th minute with what was effectively Posh’s first chance of the game when he calmly slotted home after Jeando Fuchs’ shot was blocked into his path.

Jones made it two after 72 minutes, latching on to a pass down the right-hand side before rifling past goalkeeper David Marshall.

QPR dominated possession early on and came closest to opening the scoring on 15 minutes when Ilias Chair unleashed a piledriver from 25 yards that was tipped acrobatically wide by Steven Benda.

Charlie Austin had a half-chance for the away side on 23 minutes when he met Chair’s corner on the volley but blazed over from 15 yards.

However, Posh scored against the run of play just a minute later when Ward found himself with space to score past Marshall.

QPR hit back on 26 minutes when they broke at pace and Lee Wallace’s cross found Moses Odubajo at the back post, who saw his fierce strike palmed over by Benda.

Mark Warburton’s men were finishing the half strongly and had a fantastic chance to equalise after 38 minutes when Chair’s deep free-kick was headed back by Dion Sanderson and Lyndon Dykes poked wide from eight yards.

There was drama at the start of the second half as QPR could have made it 1-1 after 20 seconds but Benda made a good save from Albert Adomah’s volley.

The visitors were piling on the pressure early in the second half, with the Posh rearguard working overtime to secure their fragile lead.

Chair almost gave QPR the equaliser they craved on 59 minutes when his free-kick from 20 yards smashed against the crossbar.

Out of the blue, Posh made it 2-0 on 71 minutes when substitute Jones slammed an emphatic finish past Marshall.

That goal knocked the stuffing out of QPR, who looked out of ideas for the last 15 minutes as Peterborough held on for victory.

