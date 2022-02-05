Anthony Evans penalty earns Bristol Rovers late point at Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anthony Evans penalty earns Bristol Rovers late point at Sutton

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 5.12pm
Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola made a number of key saves (Nigel French/PA).
Sutton returned to the automatic promotion spots in League Two, despite Anthony Evans’ late penalty forcing them to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Matt Gray’s side stretched their unbeaten league run to eight games, but in-form Rovers made it 14 points from a possible 18 after Evans’ late leveller.

Richie Bennett had scored his first home goal since September to give the promotion chasers the lead at Gander Green Lane.

Rovers goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola was quickly called into action to keep out Isaac Olaofe’s early effort.

Defender Paul Coutts then had to be in the right place at the right time to clear Joe Kizzi’s effort off the line as the hosts threatened an opener.

And striker Bennett got one in the 18th minute as he bundled home from a corner.

At the other end Aaron Collins’ deflected strike rattled the bar.

Joey Barton’s side were once again frustrated by the frame of the goal when Evans’ first-half stoppage-time free-kick hit the bar.

Sutton keeper Dean Bouzanis then tipped Collins’ goal-bound strike past a post just after the hour mark.

The equaliser came in the 85th minute as Elliot Anderson drew a foul from Bouzanis, giving Evans the chance to fire home from 12 yards.

Omar Bugiel hit a post for Sutton in stoppage time before Jaakkola made a great double save as Rovers hung on to ensure a share of the spoils.

